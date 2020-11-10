Newport Trust Co Buys 3M Co, DTE Energy Co, Belden Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc

Investment company Newport Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, DTE Energy Co, Belden Inc, sells AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Newport Trust Co owns 49 stocks with a total value of $28.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMM, DTE, BDC,

MMM, DTE, BDC, Added Positions: BA, WDC, GNW,

BA, WDC, GNW, Reduced Positions: WHR, F, JCI, HUM, WY, BSX, COF, BBY, NI, VVV, WAT, UAL, RAMP, STT, YUM, MCO, ASH, HIG, GT, KHC, PM, CHX, TRMK, SFNC, LIN, LLY, DRI, MO,

WHR, F, JCI, HUM, WY, BSX, COF, BBY, NI, VVV, WAT, UAL, RAMP, STT, YUM, MCO, ASH, HIG, GT, KHC, PM, CHX, TRMK, SFNC, LIN, LLY, DRI, MO, Sold Out: ABBV,

For the details of Newport Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boeing Co (BA) - 35,141,250 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% AT&T Inc (T) - 199,386,853 shares, 19.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 16,745,307 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 19,413,551 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Parsons Corp (PSN) - 76,153,922 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $163.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 10,969,884 shares as of .

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 325,461 shares as of .

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $36.51, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33,239 shares as of .

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.