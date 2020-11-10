  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Newport Trust Co Buys 3M Co, DTE Energy Co, Belden Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: MMM +0.25% DTE +4% BDC +6.49% ABBV +2.44%

Investment company Newport Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, DTE Energy Co, Belden Inc, sells AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Newport Trust Co owns 49 stocks with a total value of $28.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newport Trust Co
  1. Boeing Co (BA) - 35,141,250 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  2. AT&T Inc (T) - 199,386,853 shares, 19.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 16,745,307 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 19,413,551 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  5. Parsons Corp (PSN) - 76,153,922 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $163.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 10,969,884 shares as of .

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 325,461 shares as of .

New Purchase: Belden Inc (BDC)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $36.51, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33,239 shares as of .

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newport Trust Co. Also check out:

