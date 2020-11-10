Boyar Asset Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Chubb

New York, NY, based Investment company Boyar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Boyar Asset Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KO, IAC, CB, BRK.B, FDX, HHC,
- Added Positions: DIS, INTC, HD, MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, JPM, BR, PFE, AMP, JNJ, BAC, MDLZ, CVS, BMY, NDAQ, HBI, MAR, WEN, AMCX, NWL, EPC, QRTEA,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, BEN, WM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boyar Asset Management Inc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,162 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 34,525 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 65,337 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 103,208 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,492 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 24,026 shares as of .New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,607 shares as of .New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $146.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of .New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $221.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 980 shares as of .New Purchase: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 811 shares as of .
