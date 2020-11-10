  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boyar Asset Management Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Chubb

November 10, 2020 | About: KO +6.31% IAC -2.4% CB +6.75% BRK.B +6.06% HHC +4.62% FDX -5.68%

New York, NY, based Investment company Boyar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Boyar Asset Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boyar Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boyar Asset Management Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,162 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 34,525 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 65,337 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 103,208 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,492 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 24,026 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,607 shares as of .

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $146.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $221.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 980 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 811 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Boyar Asset Management Inc. Also check out:

1. Boyar Asset Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boyar Asset Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boyar Asset Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boyar Asset Management Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)