Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Comcast Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Hengehold Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Comcast Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Fiserv Inc, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hengehold Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Hengehold Capital Management Llc owns 132 stocks with a total value of $605 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CMCSA, GLOB, AMGN, NVDA, NKE, PKI, TSLA, PAA, Added Positions: CWI, SCHZ, SCHB, MUB, JPEM, ISTB, XLP, SCHD, PG, USMV, VLUE, QUAL, DGRW, NOBL, SHM, USB, BSCL, SO, PSX, PEP, VZ, T, BSCK, FIVE, WMT, VLO, MDLZ, JNJ, IBM, FITB, XOM, DUK, CVX, AFG, IGSB, BSCM, QCOM, PNC, SDY, BMY,

FNDF, SCHX, APD, EFA, SPLV, SCHG, WFC, FISV, MRK, RSP, SPY, AMZN, MSFT, VIG, MMM, VGK, BLK, SCHO, SDOG, VTI, ANSS, SCHH, DHR, VRSK, NOC, Sold Out: PHB, WST, SQQQ, F,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 1,449,602 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.24% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (CWI) - 2,797,469 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.30% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 631,301 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.64% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 381,768 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 302,411 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 55,289 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $152.49 and $188.57, with an estimated average price of $171.86. The stock is now traded at around $202.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 371 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 478 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 2,797,469 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 172,125 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 136.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $71.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,678 shares as of .

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $15.08.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.