Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, SSR Mining Inc, Sells Deere, Union Pacific Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, SSR Mining Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Deere, Union Pacific Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dollar Tree Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SSRM, JNK, GRP.U, ORA, BLDP, SPGI, RUN, PLUG, LOGI, 27T, MOGO,

SSRM, JNK, GRP.U, ORA, BLDP, SPGI, RUN, PLUG, LOGI, 27T, MOGO, Added Positions: BEP, TD, CM, STX, BLK, QSR, EA, BSX, PEP, VLO, AXP, RY, C, JPM, V, APTV, GOLD, INGR, ITRI, BIP, TPIC, TJX, EVA, AQUA, AWK, NEP, LW, AMRC, NEE, HASI,

BEP, TD, CM, STX, BLK, QSR, EA, BSX, PEP, VLO, AXP, RY, C, JPM, V, APTV, GOLD, INGR, ITRI, BIP, TPIC, TJX, EVA, AQUA, AWK, NEP, LW, AMRC, NEE, HASI, Reduced Positions: DE, UNP, DLTR, LOW, CMCSA, MSFT, PG, NVDA, KL, AMZN, FDX, ENB, ACN, TRP, ARCC, SJR, SBUX, COST, PGR, GOOGL, TSCO, WMT, MTB, CAG, CLX, CP, HDB, FNV, CNQ, TSM, MRK, MDT, OTEX, HD, AAPL, VZ, GOOG, XYL, AMT, TMO, ECL, PFE, HRL, KO, FRC,

DE, UNP, DLTR, LOW, CMCSA, MSFT, PG, NVDA, KL, AMZN, FDX, ENB, ACN, TRP, ARCC, SJR, SBUX, COST, PGR, GOOGL, TSCO, WMT, MTB, CAG, CLX, CP, HDB, FNV, CNQ, TSM, MRK, MDT, OTEX, HD, AAPL, VZ, GOOG, XYL, AMT, TMO, ECL, PFE, HRL, KO, FRC, Sold Out: DIS, TXN, ROK, DAL, GIL, MGA, EOG, LB, BPY, MSCI, BIPC, BEPC, FCRD, TAP, SGCC, SGCC,

For the details of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicola+wealth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 349,290 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 518,600 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 310,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 129,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.16% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 554,500 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 281,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $60.38, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $346.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,487 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 275.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 518,600 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 184,600 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 68.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 184,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $666.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of .

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $14.56 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $48.07.