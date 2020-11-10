Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, SSR Mining Inc, Sells Deere, Union Pacific Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, SSR Mining Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Deere, Union Pacific Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dollar Tree Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SSRM, JNK, GRP.U, ORA, BLDP, SPGI, RUN, PLUG, LOGI, 27T, MOGO,
- Added Positions: BEP, TD, CM, STX, BLK, QSR, EA, BSX, PEP, VLO, AXP, RY, C, JPM, V, APTV, GOLD, INGR, ITRI, BIP, TPIC, TJX, EVA, AQUA, AWK, NEP, LW, AMRC, NEE, HASI,
- Reduced Positions: DE, UNP, DLTR, LOW, CMCSA, MSFT, PG, NVDA, KL, AMZN, FDX, ENB, ACN, TRP, ARCC, SJR, SBUX, COST, PGR, GOOGL, TSCO, WMT, MTB, CAG, CLX, CP, HDB, FNV, CNQ, TSM, MRK, MDT, OTEX, HD, AAPL, VZ, GOOG, XYL, AMT, TMO, ECL, PFE, HRL, KO, FRC,
- Sold Out: DIS, TXN, ROK, DAL, GIL, MGA, EOG, LB, BPY, MSCI, BIPC, BEPC, FCRD, TAP, SGCC, SGCC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 12 Warning Signs with BEP. Click here to check it out.
- BEP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BEP
- Peter Lynch Chart of BEP
For the details of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicola+wealth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 349,290 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 518,600 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 310,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 129,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.16%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 554,500 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 281,000 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $60.38, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of .New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $346.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,487 shares as of .Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 275.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of .Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 518,600 shares as of .Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 184,600 shares as of .Added: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 68.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $54.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 184,000 shares as of .Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $666.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of .Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.Sold Out: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $14.56 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $18.47.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $48.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.. Also check out:
1. NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD. keeps buying