Valmark Advisers, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Akron, OH, based Investment company Valmark Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, General Dynamics Corp, PIMCO ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valmark Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Valmark Advisers, Inc. owns 277 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 11,478,378 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,148,365 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 5,200,421 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD) - 7,916,423 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 5,846,365 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.08%

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,421 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,614 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $218.9 and $246.49, with an estimated average price of $233.2. The stock is now traded at around $262.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,142 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,693 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $773.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 241.46%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,243 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 50.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 469,894 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 98.02%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,174 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,277 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 693.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,938 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,051 shares as of .

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3.

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.