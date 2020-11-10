Toron Capital Markets Inc. Buys Colliers International Group Inc, Medtronic PLC, Ross Stores Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian National Railway Co

Toronto, Ontario, A6, based Investment company Toron Capital Markets Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Colliers International Group Inc, Medtronic PLC, Ross Stores Inc, Bank of America Corp, FedEx Corp, sells Shopify Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian National Railway Co, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toron Capital Markets Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Toron Capital Markets Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDX, ACWI, RELX, PHYS, CRL,

FDX, ACWI, RELX, PHYS, CRL, Added Positions: CIGI, MDT, ROST, KL, BAP, V, CB, APH, BAC, GRP.U, JPM, WPM, LQD, BCE, OR, COST, DOOO,

CIGI, MDT, ROST, KL, BAP, V, CB, APH, BAC, GRP.U, JPM, WPM, LQD, BCE, OR, COST, DOOO, Reduced Positions: SHOP, RY, CNI, BAM, TD, CP, ENB, BNS, SU, MFC, BMO, GOLD, FNV, TRP, AEM, STN, RCI, MAA, FTS, OTEX, TU, SLF, SBUX, QSR, NTR, GOOS, DSGX, GIB, WCN, PBA, SJR, MGA, PRMW, CM, MSFT, GDX, AQN, TSM, SSRM, CNQ, TSLA, AGG, SHV, MTN, PXH, DIS, BR, BGB, NFLX, VZ, RTX,

SHOP, RY, CNI, BAM, TD, CP, ENB, BNS, SU, MFC, BMO, GOLD, FNV, TRP, AEM, STN, RCI, MAA, FTS, OTEX, TU, SLF, SBUX, QSR, NTR, GOOS, DSGX, GIB, WCN, PBA, SJR, MGA, PRMW, CM, MSFT, GDX, AQN, TSM, SSRM, CNQ, TSLA, AGG, SHV, MTN, PXH, DIS, BR, BGB, NFLX, VZ, RTX, Sold Out: VUG, T, GD, WFC,

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,590,622 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 967,649 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.11% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,426,055 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.61% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 973,293 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.84% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 186,727 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.59%

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,351 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in RELX PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,018 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $67.9, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $81.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 386,695 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 196,436 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $107.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 199,157 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,650 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,331 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,825 shares as of .

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.