  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Investment Partners Ltd Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sysco Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST

November 10, 2020 | About: XLK -0.72% VOO +1.25% SYY +16.79% CLX -10.62% GSK +1.76% BIIB -28.17% KMB -2.58% PPG +2.63% USB +12.74%

Investment company Investment Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sysco Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners Ltd . As of 2020Q3, Investment Partners Ltd owns 127 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 49,769 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 74,817 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,665 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  4. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 66,150 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 105,774 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of .

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD . Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)