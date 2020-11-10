Investment Partners Ltd Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sysco Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Investment Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sysco Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners Ltd . As of 2020Q3, Investment Partners Ltd owns 127 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOO, SYY,

VOO, SYY, Added Positions: IGSB, MUB, AMZN, USMV, SHYG, XLV, XLK, BNDX, XLY, LOW, DGRO, BND, PGR, XLC, CINF, AEP, SMG,

IGSB, MUB, AMZN, USMV, SHYG, XLV, XLK, BNDX, XLY, LOW, DGRO, BND, PGR, XLC, CINF, AEP, SMG, Reduced Positions: STIP, BSV, IWS, IWO, MSFT, HD, V, INTC, ADP, SLV, BMY, CSCO, MRK, PG, KO, ADBE, VZ, LLY, PFE, CAT, PEP, IGIB, ALL, EFA, ABT, DIS, WMT, ORCL, VWO, VIG, IBM, BA, VNQ, JPM, TTC, VEA, AAPL, IWP, ENB, IWN, APD, FDS, VSS, TKR, D, UNH,

STIP, BSV, IWS, IWO, MSFT, HD, V, INTC, ADP, SLV, BMY, CSCO, MRK, PG, KO, ADBE, VZ, LLY, PFE, CAT, PEP, IGIB, ALL, EFA, ABT, DIS, WMT, ORCL, VWO, VIG, IBM, BA, VNQ, JPM, TTC, VEA, AAPL, IWP, ENB, IWN, APD, FDS, VSS, TKR, D, UNH, Sold Out: CLX, GSK, BIIB, KMB, PPG, USB, BAC, ABBV, TXN, BABA, VDE, KEY, HBAN, FMNB,

For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 49,769 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 74,817 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,665 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 66,150 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 105,774 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of .

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of .

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.