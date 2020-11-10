Triad Investment Management Buys CDW Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Blackrock Duration Income Trust

Investment company Triad Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys CDW Corp, Charter Communications Inc, sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, Brookfield Property Partners LP, Hanesbrands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triad Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Triad Investment Management owns 50 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) - 387,566 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) - 252,216 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 734,832 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% WestRock Co (WRK) - 96,872 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89% Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 329,211 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Triad Investment Management initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $143.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 10,697 shares as of .

Triad Investment Management initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $613.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 348 shares as of .

Triad Investment Management sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Triad Investment Management sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $11.42.