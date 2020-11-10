Sandy Spring Bank Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Olney, MD, based Investment company Sandy Spring Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Kroger Co, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandy Spring Bank. As of 2020Q3, Sandy Spring Bank owns 891 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSY, SHV, JAZZ, XSD, AMSF, UHAL, ACC, AWR, ADM, AJG, AZO, AVA, BHP, BOKF, BMI, OZK, BXP, BC, CVGW, CSL, CASY, LUMN, CHE, CPK, CTAS, CCOI, CNS, CNSL, CPRT, CORE, INGR, EXPO, AGM, FHI, FNF, HAL, EHC, HBAN, DIN, IPG, JJSF, KEY, LKQ, LKFN, LSTR, LFUS, LMNX, MGPI, MSM, MANT, MKL, MMS, MNRO, MORN, NHI, NOV, EPM, NXST, NTRS, PXD, PAA, POWI, KWR, POOL, SBNY, SPG, SNA, SXI, STE, TTEK, TRI, UGI, UNF, OLED, UHS, VTR, WAL, WDC, WTM, ZBRA, L, AAN, HOMB, EVR, LMAT, EBS, GLP, ENSG, KW, AQN, ST, BWXT, FLT, ALSN, HCFT, HASI, FEYE, TWTR, ARMK, ALLY, ACB, CFG, AXTA, AVGR, NXRT, VIRT, Z, MYSZ, CNDT, OMP, COLD, EVLO, NIO, ADPT, DDOG, FSKR, SNOW, BNDX, VCR,

Added Positions: WMT, TSM, PM, IJH, IUSV, ETN, PANW, MDLZ, MCO, FSLR, TWLO, BX, ADBE, AMT, DHI, JPM, JNJ, TSLA, ABT, D, GS, LHX, TMO, MA, KL, T, APD, STZ, COST, NEE, INFO, SBUX, ZTS, PTON, EMLP, VCSH, AMD, BA, BMY, COF, CAT, C, CL, CMCSA, CUZ, CMI, DVN, FMC, GOOGL, TT, LOW, PFE, CRM, TJX, TSCO, VOD, ANTM, WEC, NXPI, FBHS, FB, VEEV, GOOG, KHC, ZM, BND, EFA, SCHG, VWO, VYM, XLU, ABM, PLD, AEP, AFG, ADI, ARCC, AZN, BK, BIIB, CPE, CNQ, CI, CCI, XRAY, EXC, FDX, FITB, GRMN, PEAK, HL, HPQ, IBM, IP, MFA, TELL, SPGI, NI, PDS, PRU, ROP, SHW, SNE, SO, ARMP, RIG, TGS, UPS, VLO, DHF, VLT, BR, SCOR, FLDM, AVGO, NPTN, HCA, NMFC, ESPR, PSXP, QTS, JD, UNIT, TDOC, TEAM, RDFN, LTHM, MRNA, BYND, DKNG, BSV, DGS, DVY, FDN, IAU, IEF, MTUM, QLD, QUAL, SLY, USMV, VDC, VGT, VHT, VOX, VPU,

Reduced Positions: IVV, IUSG, RTX, CSCO, IWB, AAPL, DEO, CVX, VEA, IWP, RDS.B, MDY, AFL, BRK.B, SCHW, KR, UN, PYPL, MO, BLK, CVS, DHR, DUK, ENB, EPD, INTC, MRK, NSC, NVS, UNH, CARR, OTIS, IJK, KBE, QQQ, MMM, TFC, BP, COP, EOG, FRT, FULT, JCI, MMP, MAR, NVDA, NUE, PWR, ROK, RDS.A, SLB, VAR, WFC, ET, FTV, ZS, IEMG, IHI, IWD, IWR, IXN, IYW, KRE, SDOG, VCIT, VIG, VOO, VUG, XBI, XLB, XLE, XLK, XLV, XLY, CB, AEE, AMGN, APH, AMAT, ADP, BAC, CSX, CCMP, CAH, CERN, FIS, CHKP, LNG, CTXS, CTBI, GLW, DD, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, XOM, FE, FLR, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, GOOD, ITW, ILMN, IMMU, INTU, IRM, J, LAZ, MLM, MAT, MET, NCR, NKTR, OXY, OKE, PPG, PH, PKI, PGR, ROST, SIVB, SRE, SIRI, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SYY, TROW, TGT, THO, TRP, TRN, USB, UBSI, VRTX, WAB, WRE, WCN, XEL, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, DSM, HBI, WU, LULU, TDC, ULTA, DG, CHTR, KMI, HII, MPC, SPLK, CG, NOW, FIVE, KEYS, MCRB, UA, VST, CRSP, YUMC, IIPR, SPOT, STIM, LYFT, DOW, ALC, UBER, CTVA, CHWY, LVGO, AMLP, IGIB, CUT, EEM, EFAV, HDV, ICF, IEFA, IEO, IJJ, IJS, IJT, ITOT, IVE, IVW, IWF, IWM, IWO, IWS, IXUS, IYH, LQD, RWX, SCHA, SCHM, SCHX, SCZ, SDY, SH, SOXX, TIP, VB, VBK, VBR, VFH, VGIT, VOT, VTEB, VTI, VXF, XLF, XLI, XLRE,

Sold Out: AVYA, CEF, FTEC, CLDR, AFIN, AYX, SNAP, PRPL, AIMT, VTVT, ALPN, SYF, 21P1, CGC, ALDX, XNCR, TNDM, FPRX, IRT, BLUE, TCPC, LPLA, FHLC, XMLV, VXUS, VOOG, SCHK, SCHE, MGK, KWEB, ITB, IHF, GDX, IR, ELR, EFV, BIPC, ACA, PRNB, BE, IQ, BHF, GNT, DXC, MCK, LPTH, LRCX, HRL, HP, MNST, GOL, F, ERF, OVV, NKSH, TPR, CSGP, CIEN, CME, BSX, BNS, AON, ATRS, AIG, HES, BZM, ALNY, NNVC, NBSE, ARR, TWO, CIM, GRX, AVAV, GGN, FMO, LOGM, TEUM, WW, TGI, TEVA, STX, BFS, RF, LIN, NWBI,

ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 400,673 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 214,374 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 561,310 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,624 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 133,605 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $145.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $86.73, with an estimated average price of $82.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 132 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 116.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,585 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,720 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $252.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,465 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 680.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 488.89%. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $275.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,452 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 73,276 shares as of .

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The sale prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $121.19 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76.

Sandy Spring Bank sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.