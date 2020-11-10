Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys eXp World Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Integrated Advisors Network LLC (Current Portfolio) buys eXp World Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Blackstone Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Advisors Network LLC. As of 2020Q3, Integrated Advisors Network LLC owns 432 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPI, SH, AZN, WEC, EXR, ARE, ADI, GS, DGX, CZR, SMH, KLAC, IGLB, UGL, MTUM, PALL, PPLT, SHOP, PENN, HY1N, SHV, ZM, SCZ, EIX, CMF, PZA, SQ, KHC, DVA, STE, SPXS, SNP, AYX, ICF, IWP, MJ, GOLD, SMDV, AJG, AOS, ESGU, CORP, HAIN, LITE, ETSY, CHD, VAC, CSGP, RGA, HIX, AUY, STM, PRU, EXC, WPG, MARK,

For the details of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+advisors+network+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 544,947 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,898 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.82% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 53,296 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 50,578 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 141,119 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.25%

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 544,947 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 232,602 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,718 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $103.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,917 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.08 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $103.34. The stock is now traded at around $106.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,921 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $154.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,963 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 384.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $71.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 113,685 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 152.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 185,046 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 127.89%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,432 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 141,119 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 686.35%. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $138.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,449 shares as of .

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $14.44 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $16.54.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57.