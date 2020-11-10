  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, National General Holdings Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Fastenal Co

November 10, 2020 | About: TBF +2.04% MNTA +0% NGHC -0.18%

Investment company Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, National General Holdings Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcdonald+capital+investors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC
  1. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,899,871 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,465,157 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 179,939 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 463,631 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 422,475 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TBF)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52,850 shares as of .



