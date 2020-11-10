Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, National General Holdings Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Fastenal Co

Investment company Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, National General Holdings Corp, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MNTA, NGHC,

MNTA, NGHC, Added Positions: TBF, BPYU,

TBF, BPYU, Reduced Positions: FAST, NKE, PGR, ECL, CMCSA, WFC, EXPD, MLM, UNP,

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,899,871 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,465,157 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 179,939 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 463,631 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 422,475 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of .

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52,850 shares as of .