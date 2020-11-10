  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, JANUS DETROIT STR, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Quest Diagnostics Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: QSR +7.92% CTSH -0.46% CSCO +1.79% OMC +14.74% GPC +4.04% IPG +11.06% EQR +15.06% MINT -0.01% VNLA -0.04% AMAT +1.09% AXP +21.39% C +11.54%

Investment company Probity Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, JANUS DETROIT STR, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Equity Residential, American Express Co, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 177 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Probity Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probity+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Probity Advisors, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 124,138 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 246,312 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.37%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJS) - 139,769 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 276,905 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43%
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 116,370 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,923 shares as of .

New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,647 shares as of .

New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,358 shares as of .

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $117.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,229 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.05 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of .

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 145.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of .

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $73.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,951 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,942 shares as of .

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,939 shares as of .

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 83.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $98.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of .

Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,859 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Probity Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

