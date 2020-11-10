Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, JANUS DETROIT STR, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Investment company Probity Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, JANUS DETROIT STR, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Equity Residential, American Express Co, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 177 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 124,138 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 246,312 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.37% ISHARES TRUST (IJS) - 139,769 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 276,905 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 116,370 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,923 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,647 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,358 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $117.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,229 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.05 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 145.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $73.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,951 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,942 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,939 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 83.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $98.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,859 shares as of .

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.