Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Lowe's Inc, Waters Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, ONEOK Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Lowe's Inc, Waters Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells CVS Health Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, ONEOK Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LOW, WAT, LNT, JCI, V,
- Added Positions: WBA, BOH, MSFT, INTC, BRK.B, EOG, VB, SRCL, HR, LLY, IVOO, TR, MDY, GOOGL, EFR, DEO, SLYV, CVX, VBR, AXP, VTWO, GOOG, NEE, TEL, CARR, T,
- Reduced Positions: PG, MCD, ABBV, AAPL, ABT, DIS, ADP, XOM, EBAY, RDS.A, VOD, VWO, PGR, IRM, TWLO, FISV, SLB, TPR, PH, NOC, NTRS, WFC, LRCX, APD, GE, CL, LKQ, APO, BX, MDT, LH, PM, IBM, FTV, DD, MOS, CDK, TMO, CAT, NVDA, JPM, WM, WEC,
- Sold Out: CVS, CACC, OKE,
For the details of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marble+harbor+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,557 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,149 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 134,132 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 171,745 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 200,948 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of .New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.15 and $227.45, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $230.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,932 shares as of .New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 99.92%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 531,649 shares as of .Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.
