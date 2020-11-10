  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Adyen to expand into the Middle East, opens Dubai office

November 10, 2020 | About: XAMS:ADYEN -1.74% OTCPK:ADYEY -2.67%

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2020

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it will expand its offering to the Middle East. Supporting the momentum of innovation and diversification of the business landscape in the Middle East, the company has opened an office in Dubai. This will enable Adyen's existing merchant base to easily move into the region and provide merchants from the region with access to the full strength of the Adyen platform.

New 2019 logo Adyen

"We're very excited to open our Dubai office, this is an incredibly dynamic market," said Sander Maertens, Head of Middle East for Adyen. "For us, it's important to be able to offer local expertise to our merchants — that's why opening a local office is essential."

Offering a broad range of local payment methods, so shoppers can pay using their preferred payment methods, is vital to online success. To enable its merchants in best servicing their shoppers in the Middle East region, Adyen integrated with a host of key local payment methods - amongst which Fawry, Mada, Meeza, KNET, NAPS, BENEFIT, and OmanNet.

"Investing in our global reach to support our merchants is something we're constantly working on — and this is a very interesting region for them," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "There's a lot happening in the Middle Eastern market, and we're excited to be a part of it."

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The opening of new offices as described in this press release underlines Adyen's continuous growth across geographies over the years.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-to-expand-into-the-middle-east-opens-dubai-office-301169295.html

SOURCE Adyen


Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

