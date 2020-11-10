2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition – First Mass-production 4x4 Pickup Truck Celebrates 75 Years of Service

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition celebrates the rich history of the most iconic 4x4 pickup truck

Features unique grille, 75th Anniversary badging, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels and premium leather interior

Off-road Pages now available on Power Wagon and show ride height, transfer case position, pitch and roll and accessory gauges

Available in 11 exterior colors, including two new unique colors: Molten Orange and Anvil Gray

Introduced in 1945, Power Wagon was the first mass-production 4x4 pickup — simply no other pickup on the market matches Power Wagon's on- and off-road capability

Ahead of Nov. 11 Veterans Day observances, Ram is commemorating the 75th anniversary of Power Wagon with a special acknowledgment of Power Wagon's heritage, which stretches back to World War II. The 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition is loaded with unique features and celebrates the rich history of the most iconic model in the heavy-duty pickup segment.

"The 2021 Ram Power Wagon is the most capable production off-road truck in the industry," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "There are few vehicles with as long and as rich a history as the Power Wagon and, combined with our new Ram 1500 TRX, the launch of the 75th Anniversary Edition reinforces Ram Truck's position as the off-road truck leader."

The 2021 Ram Power Wagon features a unique "Power Wagon 75 Years of Service" door badge, black grille mesh with a Gunmetal R-A-M grille badge, Diamond Black door, tailgate graphics and rock rails with side-step capability. Premium healamps with Gloss Black surrounds and new 17-inch painted cast aluminum beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch tires round out the exterior content. Diamond Black Crystal is available in monotone while two-tone exterior colors include Maximum Steel Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Billet Silver Metallic, Hydro Blue, Patriot Blue, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Bright White, Olive Green, Molten Orange and Anvil.

Inside, the 2021 Ram Power Wagon features a premium Mountain Brown leather interior, including bucket seats with a commemorative "Power Wagon 75" logo and door inserts, Gloss Black instrument panel inserts, center console and dashboard badges, and a dark brushed aluminum radio surround with Piano Black Silverline accents. Power Wagon uses Uconnect 4C NAV with a 12-inch fully configurable screen, SiriusXM 360L customized listening experience and, available for the first time on Power Wagon, Off-road Pages that show ride height, transfer case position, pitch and roll and accessory gauges. A powerful 750-watt, 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is also standard.

As the most capable production off-road truck in the industry, Power Wagon features a unique suspension, factory lift, electronic transfer case, locking front and rear differentials, electronic disconnecting front sway bar and a 12,000-lb. WARN Zeon-12 winch with synthetic line as standard equipment. Power Wagon also features a 360-degree camera, which includes forward-view camera gridlines to help navigate obstacles.

The Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $65,250, plus $1,695 destination.

Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition trucks begin reaching dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020.

