Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc Buys CAE Inc, Alphabet Inc, Open Text Corp, Sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, Intel Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CAE Inc, Alphabet Inc, Open Text Corp, Cirrus Logic Inc, Skechers USA Inc, sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, Intel Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, BlackBerry, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 6,061,469 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% BCE Inc (BCE) - 6,006,118 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% TELUS Corp (TU) - 13,958,941 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 5,220,241 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 17,109,785 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Replimune Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $44.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $218.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Profound Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Atreca Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $14.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in CAE Inc by 71.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,519,130 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1763.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,932 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $41.3 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,720,310 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $62.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 416,204 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 494,830 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 57,200 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.58 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.85.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Telefonica SA. The sale prices were between $3.41 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.19.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP by 40.42%. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc still held 4,678,730 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc still held 1,300,802 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 28.88%. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc still held 1,347,187 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 20.15%. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc still held 6,194,965 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.93%. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $290.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc still held 68,000 shares as of .

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 23.77%. The sale prices were between $7.42 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc still held 1,315,245 shares as of .