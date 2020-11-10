Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Ulta Beauty Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Diageo PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Callaway Golf Co

Investment company Bell Rock Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Ulta Beauty Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Facebook Inc, sells Diageo PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Callaway Golf Co, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Rock Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bell Rock Capital LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ULTA, SPLG, VBK, FB, FIW, SHW,

ULTA, SPLG, VBK, FB, FIW, SHW, Added Positions: QLD, VPU, FLOT, VCIT, BSV, MKC, KO, VO, XHE, VDC, VGT, CLX, XAR, JNJ, QQQ, HD, VNQ, VCR, MA, CVX, AGZ, HON, VLY, PFN,

QLD, VPU, FLOT, VCIT, BSV, MKC, KO, VO, XHE, VDC, VGT, CLX, XAR, JNJ, QQQ, HD, VNQ, VCR, MA, CVX, AGZ, HON, VLY, PFN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DEO, ITA, ELY, CPB, MSFT, IBM, F, PG, AMZN, DIS, NFLX, COST, UPRO, TGT, EWY, MCD, RH, CHD, MGM, ETSY, JBLU, IVV, AXP, VZ, FXH, IBN, SMIN, T, IIPR, CCL, USRT, SPIB, PEG, X, GLD, CHWY, K,

AAPL, DEO, ITA, ELY, CPB, MSFT, IBM, F, PG, AMZN, DIS, NFLX, COST, UPRO, TGT, EWY, MCD, RH, CHD, MGM, ETSY, JBLU, IVV, AXP, VZ, FXH, IBN, SMIN, T, IIPR, CCL, USRT, SPIB, PEG, X, GLD, CHWY, K, Sold Out: ELR, EWZ, SVXY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,730 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,073 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% PROSHARES TRUST (QLD) - 54,691 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.21% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 35,775 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 20,234 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $247.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,035 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,473 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCHAN. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,576 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $690.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 295 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 64.21%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 54,691 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,055 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,516 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,793 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 43.07%. The purchase prices were between $179.5 and $209.78, with an estimated average price of $195.63. The stock is now traded at around $178.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of .

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Bell Rock Capital LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST II. The sale prices were between $30.68 and $36.54, with an estimated average price of $34.24.