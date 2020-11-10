Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl Buys ISHARES TRUST, Texas Instruments Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Tesla Inc

Investment company Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Texas Instruments Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Tesla Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl. As of 2020Q3, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl owns 95 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TXN, CW, ICF, CRM, LVGO, NVDA, SHOP, AMD, ENSG, AZEK, WY, IJR, NFLX, UPS, SENS,

TXN, CW, ICF, CRM, LVGO, NVDA, SHOP, AMD, ENSG, AZEK, WY, IJR, NFLX, UPS, SENS, Added Positions: JPST, ITOT, FIXD, IUSV, BND, SQ, AAPL, IUSG, AMZN, COST, BOCH, FB, VCSH, IBM, BSV, VUG, SPSM, MRK, V, HD, CDNA, ABBV, ABT, PFE, CATY, AMGN, AMRB, AXP, APD,

JPST, ITOT, FIXD, IUSV, BND, SQ, AAPL, IUSG, AMZN, COST, BOCH, FB, VCSH, IBM, BSV, VUG, SPSM, MRK, V, HD, CDNA, ABBV, ABT, PFE, CATY, AMGN, AMRB, AXP, APD, Reduced Positions: IVV, TSLA, VOO, JPM, VEA, VZ, CVX, VTI, F, FUN, INTC, PEP, QCOM, ED, BAC, DIS, GE, FIS, CAT, GOOG, SPY, BABA,

IVV, TSLA, VOO, JPM, VEA, VZ, CVX, VTI, F, FUN, INTC, PEP, QCOM, ED, BAC, DIS, GE, FIS, CAT, GOOG, SPY, BABA, Sold Out: SCHB, MELI, MMM, CSCO, LKNCY,

JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 1,942,249 shares, 34.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.10% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 252,994 shares, 29.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,577 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 135,768 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 98,351 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.71%

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 20,772 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $104.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,219 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $102.9. The stock is now traded at around $106.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,475 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,891 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 568 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 535.65%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 64,137 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 98,351 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $58.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,681 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,330 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in Square Inc by 74.36%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $184.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,012 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $115.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,769 shares as of .

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Pl sold out a holding in Luckin Coffee Inc. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $4.33, with an estimated average price of $2.61.