Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Chevron Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: JNJ +2.69% TR -3.51% LEG +2.78% PG -3.66% MAR +13.87% CVX +11.6% BF.B +2.27% GILD -0.03% ZION +23.88% JNPR +4.03%

Fort Lauderdale, FL, based Investment company Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Marriott International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Chevron Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Juniper Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisades+hudson+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 59,863 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 44,303 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJS) - 115,886 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 63,890 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 108,710 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $34.37, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $29.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of .

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $41.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of .

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,576 shares as of .

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $118.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of .

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $63.25 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $71.6.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $21.16 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $23.69.



