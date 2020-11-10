Harbor Advisors LLC Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, FB Financial Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Franklin Financial Network Inc, Phillips 66, AerCap Holdings NV

Investment company Harbor Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, FB Financial Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, sells Franklin Financial Network Inc, Phillips 66, AerCap Holdings NV, Ambarella Inc, MSCI BRAZIL ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Harbor Advisors LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ZI, LULU, BFAM, DY, FDX, ATVI, AEM, AXP, SDGR, ACB,
- Added Positions: FBK, TWLO, BXMT,
- Sold Out: FSB, PSX, AER, AMBA, EWZ, 21P1,
For the details of Harbor Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Advisors LLC
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 261,711 shares, 46.83% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,800 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 135,665 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,400 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 27,656 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio.
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $326.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of .New Purchase: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $173.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .Added: FB Financial Corp (FBK)
Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in FB Financial Corp by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,387 shares as of .Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 102.50%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $274.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of .Sold Out: Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $57.72, with an estimated average price of $48.37.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29.Sold Out: MSCI BRAZIL ETF (EWZ)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: Aurora Cannabis Inc (21P1)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $8.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Advisors LLC.
