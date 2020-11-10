Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Red River Bancshares Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Valero Energy Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Red River Bancshares Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, First Horizon National Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Valero Energy Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RRBI, GDX, TSLA, BABA, AOM, FEX, PHYS, ET, VKTX,

RRBI, GDX, TSLA, BABA, AOM, FEX, PHYS, ET, VKTX, Added Positions: NUV, PFF, IVW, VCIT, FHN, IJR, GLD, VZ, INTC, NZF, MMD, BA, NVS, SCHF, OBNK, VMO, VTR, USB, PG, RTX, CSCO,

NUV, PFF, IVW, VCIT, FHN, IJR, GLD, VZ, INTC, NZF, MMD, BA, NVS, SCHF, OBNK, VMO, VTR, USB, PG, RTX, CSCO, Reduced Positions: VUG, VLO, UPS, NOBL, QCOM, GRMN, WM, VO, XLK, DGRO, JPM, IVV, FPE, CVS, SPHD, WMT, RDS.B, MUB, QQQ, AAPL, SCHO, ACWV, FOCS, AVGO, MMM, ETN, UNH, ITOT, VNQ, XOM, BOND, BGB, CVX, KTF, MA, VIG, SPY, HD, SCHD, KMB, MSFT, TXN, DIS, ABBV, TEI, MCD, TGT, IP, SCHM, PM, GLUU, HBCP, FB, WEC, VWO, SBI,

VUG, VLO, UPS, NOBL, QCOM, GRMN, WM, VO, XLK, DGRO, JPM, IVV, FPE, CVS, SPHD, WMT, RDS.B, MUB, QQQ, AAPL, SCHO, ACWV, FOCS, AVGO, MMM, ETN, UNH, ITOT, VNQ, XOM, BOND, BGB, CVX, KTF, MA, VIG, SPY, HD, SCHD, KMB, MSFT, TXN, DIS, ABBV, TEI, MCD, TGT, IP, SCHM, PM, GLUU, HBCP, FB, WEC, VWO, SBI, Sold Out: TFC, IBKC, DAL, ALL, LLY, GSK, FNDA, XMLV, ATNM,

For the details of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 141,603 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.76% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 738,586 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 423,971 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 1,308,562 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 643,681 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Red River Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $41.94, with an estimated average price of $40.82. The stock is now traded at around $41.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,233 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $62.76. The stock is now traded at around $67.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 511 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $290.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 675 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 64.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 157,298 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,152 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Horizon National Corp by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 104,603 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.76%. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 141,603 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 94.42%. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 6,705 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 44.97%. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 44,783 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 66.9%. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 3,843 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 43.2%. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 4,207 shares as of .

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.36%. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 9,235 shares as of .