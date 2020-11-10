  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MayTech Global Investments, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells bluebird bio Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: AGG -0.47%

Investment company MayTech Global Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells bluebird bio Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MayTech Global Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, MayTech Global Investments, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MayTech Global Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maytech+global+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MayTech Global Investments, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 166,764 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,198 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 52,652 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,150 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 84,019 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 392.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,746 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of MayTech Global Investments, LLC. Also check out:

