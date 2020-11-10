MayTech Global Investments, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells bluebird bio Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company MayTech Global Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells bluebird bio Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MayTech Global Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, MayTech Global Investments, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: AGG, TDOC, NVDA, MA, PYPL, DXCM, SE, GOOG, BKNG, ISRG, WDAY, NOW, GOOGL, MELI, SYK, CME, PDD, ILMN,
- Reduced Positions: BLUE, SHV, AAPL, REGN, BRK.B,
For the details of MayTech Global Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maytech+global+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MayTech Global Investments, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 166,764 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,198 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 52,652 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,150 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 84,019 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
MayTech Global Investments, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 392.06%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,746 shares as of .
