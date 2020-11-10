Canton Hathaway, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Sunrun Inc, Ciena Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc

Investment company Canton Hathaway, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, Albemarle Corp, sells Sunrun Inc, Ciena Corp, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Netflix Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canton Hathaway, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Canton Hathaway, LLC owns 268 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGG, EFA, VONG, VONV, BNDX, BSV, SDC, TSM, WRB, BLV, VMBS, ARMK, BIV, ILMN, SNE, CSL, JBHT, NJDCY, WEX, TMX, BABA, UTZ, ASML, ACN, ATR, XRAY, DASTY, NVO, LZAGY, NVST, VTWO, AZN, IT, IFNNY, NSRGY, RPM, SAP, SEIC, ADDYY, SFTBY, BLKB, BRO, CHH, COLM, LSTR, LII, MANH, MKL, MTD, NDSN, RELX, BR, GLPG, SHECY, SHOP, IAA, GOLD, BIO, CACI, HXL, IEX, INFY, JLL, LOGI, MORN, TECH, TFX, TRMB, ULTA, CELH, BURL, CB, AYI, DOX, CHKP, DEO, ERIC, GGG, HEI, IHG, JKHY, NVS, PB, SIEGY, VAR, BAH, CDW, TRU, LNSTY, AMG, GIB, DLB, DCI, FLIR, FDS, KEX, LKQ, NPSNY, NTTYY, RIO, POOL, TD, TOT, TM, UMPQ, IBDRY, BUD, AAGIY, GRFS, FTDR, PNDA, PTON, LIT, ABB, BZLFY, FICO, HSBC, HSIC, MRVL, NOK, PSO, RDS.A, SCI, VOD, BNPQY, SBH, KDDIY, ALPMY, ICLR, SOUHY, STLHF, AMCR, NABZY, HNCKF, AER, TSRYY, NTTHF, SGMLF, SGMLF, ALC, PROSY, PINS, AVTR,

VOO, SLV, ALB, VEA, MDT, AMD, Z, SSRM, SMPL, BMY, IBB, VWO, CCI, WMT, JNJ, PEP, LTHM, BHVN, XLI, AMGN, AKAM, PAGS, HASI, BRK.B, JPM, GOOG, QCOM, GS, GOOGL, FHLC, INTC, FAST, STNE, VZ, ORCL, FTV, LAC, WM, GDX, Reduced Positions: RUN, CIEN, NFLX, AAPL, CSCO, AMZN, EPD, SLP, GLD, BRKL, DVY, SPLK, ARCC, MSFT, FB, SBUX, MMP, SPOT, CRWD, CMCSA, XSW, ALRM, GLDD, STAG, KO, EEM, NEE,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 314 shares, 41.62% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 69,623 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13061.25% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 118,805 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,656 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,093 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 118,805 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 33,406 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $200.19 and $240.57, with an estimated average price of $216.51. The stock is now traded at around $231.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $112.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,365 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,912 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 13061.25%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 69,623 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 3059.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 82,155 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 1838.83%. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,225 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 2970.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 36,227 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 85.21%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,620 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 115.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,553 shares as of .

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $28.28 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $42.79.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $13.96 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.57.