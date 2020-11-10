Shelton Capital Management Buys Mastercard Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Global Payments Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Shelton Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Global Payments Inc, Newmont Corp, Adobe Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, PACCAR Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelton Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Shelton Capital Management owns 754 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,584,416 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 556,267 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 34,956 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 274,860 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 182,839 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $168.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 79,051 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $318.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,051 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $285.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,671 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,567 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 77,664 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 228.74%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $344.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,610 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 533.56%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $193.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,739 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 2762.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 165,726 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $471.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 58,451 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 595.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 183,017 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 505.02%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $198.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 54,288 shares as of .

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $21.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25.