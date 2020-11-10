Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Your Advocates Ltd., LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Waste Management Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. As of 2020Q3, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP owns 139 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NVDA, ITOT, AGG, VTV, ETFC, VUG, VOO, VOE, USHY, SPIB, NFIN, CQP, TSLA, WING, RYAM, CAMP, VSS, MARK, VGIT, VCSH, ZNGA, BKR, IWO, IEO, EWP, EMLC, BLV, AMJ, KTOV,
- Added Positions: SCHX, FNDX, FNDA, SCHA, SCHF, SPSM, SLB, SPEM, VEA, VWO, EMB, LUV, VO, KO, DEM, PSX, SPLG, ROK, LMT, VNQI,
- Reduced Positions: BOND, SCHR, SPY, FNDF, GLD, MSFT, BND, AAPL, UNH, HD, JPM, UNP, SPDW,
- Sold Out: BSV, WM, WLKP, NRZ, TECL, IARE, RJA, WBA, NYMT, DNRCQ, CSCO, DOCU, EFA, ALB, UNM, IWS, GOVT, BLX, OTIS, CARR, CTVA, ARVN, PM,
For the details of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/your+advocates+ltd.%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Your Advocates Ltd., LLP
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 499,043 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.49%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND) - 249,131 shares, 23.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.74%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE) - 385,331 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 57,817 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 75,815 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.69%
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 78 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 263 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 434 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $112.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 194 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond (USHY)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 171 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $112.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 131.69%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 75,815 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 131.58%. The purchase prices were between $36.46 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 151,243 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDA)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 63.75%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 180,746 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 53.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $77.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 88,319 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 189.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,689 shares as of .Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,421 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.Sold Out: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The sale prices were between $18 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $19.82.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.68.Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (TECL)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $233.57 and $407.55, with an estimated average price of $288.11.Sold Out: SWEDISH EXP CREDIT (RJA)
Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in SWEDISH EXP CREDIT. The sale prices were between $4.98 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $5.24.
