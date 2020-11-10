Employers Holdings, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp

Investment company Employers Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Adobe Inc, Clorox Co, Duke Energy Corp, sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Employers Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Employers Holdings, Inc. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,868 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,865 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,128 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,794 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.41% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,410 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $375.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,560 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $194.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $185.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $135.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,401 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 130.33%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $471.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,005 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,865 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,715 shares as of .

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.