Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Bilibili Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: EDU -2.07% AMGN +1.44% CRM -0.33% VOO +1.25% HON +6.9% JPM +13.54% BILI -5.79% LYB +9.25% SY +0.17% BX +0.63% JNK +0.72% GOVT -0.67% W -21.85%

Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Amgen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2020Q3, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 346 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco Santander, S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+santander%2C+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Banco Santander, S.A.
  1. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,593,555 shares, 58.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 95,010,157 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 940,682 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 372,589 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 388,272 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 950,202 shares as of .

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 401,971 shares as of .

New Purchase: So-Young International Inc (SY)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in So-Young International Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,259,346 shares as of .

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 223,061 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,589 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 113,582 shares as of .

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 1907.85%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $175.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 225,963 shares as of .

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 5644.00%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,544 shares as of .

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 75.36%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 162,457 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 173,737 shares as of .

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 883.56%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $196.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 92,081 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 61.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 348,819 shares as of .

Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $32.54 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $35.3.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58.



