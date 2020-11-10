Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Bilibili Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Amgen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2020Q3, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 346 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BILI, LYB, SY, BX, JNK, GOVT, DDOG, PKI, TEF, TXN, TSLA, TWLO, COUP, OKTA, BKI, ZTS, ZNGA, CTVA, DT, PLD, WMG, RTX, SUI, SYK, AME, PHM, STZ, DKS, ETR, FDX, HOLX, AMD, SNX, AFG, ADM, BK, CTAS, FR, W, LII, MKTX, VER, SFUN, MNDO, ORI, FAF, STWD, YPF, WYNN, GL,

V, AAPL, CMG, MSFT, VRTX, BABA, ACWI, BIL, BAC, DIS, SPEM, IYT, IQV, IEV, NVDA, IVV, UBS, EEM, BIIB, PG, VNET, BLK, EA, ISRG, VRSN, AVGO, NOW, EMB, SHV, XLE, ABT, CVS, CMCSA, NEE, GE, GILD, GS, ICE, SPGI, PPL, PBR, TMO, OIBR.C, PYPL, DOW, AAXJ, EWZ, GXC, IYR, VGK, VT, VTI, VTWO, XBI, XLF, XLI, A, AMT, ADI, BBD, BSX, COF, COST, DHR, DPZ, EW, EMR, EQIX, HUM, MDLZ, MET, MS, NUE, PFE, SHW, LUV, SBUX, TTWO, TGT, TDY, UNP, WFC, EBAY, TMUS, FLT, KMI, PANW, RNG, HLT, TRU, FTV, INVH, CRWD, DBJP, EPP, EWH, EZU, FLOT, IAU, IEMG, IJR, SJNK, Sold Out: WB, CCL, SPSB, LBRDK, ANET, SNPS, LHX, SRPT, JKHY, OMC, PEG, WDC, BMA, GM, IWD, VHT, VUG, EOG, CTSH, FE, DTE, DRE, FICO, ALNY, SUPV, ETSY, AVB, RGA, APA, CFG, AIG, CSX, CPT, ALLY, AES, COR, FTNT, WU, ED, USB, PXD, EXC, MRO, INO, HPQ, FNF, HAL,

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,593,555 shares, 58.91% of the total portfolio. Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 95,010,157 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 940,682 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 372,589 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.32% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 388,272 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 950,202 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 401,971 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in So-Young International Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,259,346 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 223,061 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,589 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 113,582 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 1907.85%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $175.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 225,963 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 5644.00%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,544 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 75.36%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 162,457 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 173,737 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 883.56%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $196.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 92,081 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 61.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 348,819 shares as of .

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $32.54 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $35.3.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58.