Lateef Investment Management, L.p. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Medallia Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells PTC Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Lateef Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Medallia Inc, Intuit Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells PTC Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Air Lease Corp, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lateef Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Lateef Investment Management, L.p. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $929 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, MDLA, INTU, ACC, CCK, BGFV,

PYPL, MDLA, INTU, ACC, CCK, BGFV, Added Positions: PANW, CRM, SHW, FB, GOOGL, MSFT, V, DHR, CTLT, CCC, APTV, SBUX, HALO, FISV, NYT, BLL, PGR,

PANW, CRM, SHW, FB, GOOGL, MSFT, V, DHR, CTLT, CCC, APTV, SBUX, HALO, FISV, NYT, BLL, PGR, Reduced Positions: PTC, H, MLM, AL, DOCU, THO, KEYS, KLAC, FWONK, IQV, BF.B, GGG, TJX, CME, FAF, MCO, TWTR, KO, TECH, LUV, CVGW, SIVB, FOR, GD, SCHP, SCHR, UHAL, DHRPA.PFD, ELAT, ROL, VMBS,

PTC, H, MLM, AL, DOCU, THO, KEYS, KLAC, FWONK, IQV, BF.B, GGG, TJX, CME, FAF, MCO, TWTR, KO, TECH, LUV, CVGW, SIVB, FOR, GD, SCHP, SCHR, UHAL, DHRPA.PFD, ELAT, ROL, VMBS, Sold Out: BAC, NUE, BRK.A, ACN,

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 273,557 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% Clarivate PLC (CCC) - 1,642,306 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 303,798 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,505 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 182,966 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.76%

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $184.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 132,288 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 828,351 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $360.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 60,061 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,895 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $91.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $252.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 154,957 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 182,966 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $690.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 53,297 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 131,793 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,232 shares as of .

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569.

Lateef Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.