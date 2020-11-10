Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Generac Power Systems Announce Partnership

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Generac Power Systems today announced a new long-term partnership, which includes title sponsorship of a major stage at Henry Maier Festival Park. Generac will also sponsor the festival's annual Military Appreciation Day admission promotion and will become the Official Power Technology Sponsor of Summerfest.

The Generac Power Stage will replace the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with major improvements to the stage design and operations, prominently featuring state-of-the-art video screens and performance production capabilities that will significantly enhance the fan experience. Cutting-edge, theatrical lighting will also be added to the stage, making it a first-class live music venue on the lakefront.

"We are thrilled to welcome Generac to the dedicated group of corporate sponsors who ensure Summerfest continues to offer world-class entertainment to our community and throughout the globe," said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "Upgrades at the Generac Power Stage will enhance the festival experience for fans and artists alike, and we are grateful to Generac for their leadership, generosity and vision. This management team understands our community, are great communicators, and possesses a big picture view of Summerfest."

"Generac is one of the largest-and fastest growing-employers in Wisconsin, and we could not be more excited to become a major sponsor of Summerfest," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Chairman and CEO of Generac. "The Generac Power Stage, which will be reimagined and improved, will be a magnet for Milwaukee festival goers and is one more way for us to give back to the city and to the region."

The new stage design will incorporate video into the new expanded building footprint and will feature four video screens to view headlining performances. Beyond the enhanced video experience, other new stage improvements will include an improved ADA seating configuration; enhanced security and hospitality operation infrastructure and access; additional stage theatrical rigging capacity and production technology infrastructure; and a new pylon sign with high definition digital displays showcasing artist schedule and information. All upgrades are scheduled to be completed for Summerfest 2021.

The agreement also includes an annual admission promotion, Military Appreciation Day powered by Generac, which allows all active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four family members, free admission to Summerfest during the promotion. Generac will also be a key part of Summerfest Tech, an annual convention of tech professionals to exchange ideas and enhance Milwaukee's emergence as a hub for high-tech expertise.

Generac is a global leader in energy technology, founded in Waukesha 61 years ago, and is now one of Fortune's 100-fastest growing companies. The organization employs approximately 7,000 associates worldwide--4,000 in Wisconsin-- and six operational locations across the state.

As provided in the lease between the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., this capital project is subject to the review and approval of the Board of Harbor Commissioners on behalf of the City of Milwaukee.

For project renderings and more information, visit www.summerfest.com or www.generac.com/powerstage.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Milwaukee World Festival: Julie Dieckelman | [email protected] | 414-270-6517

Generac: Ashley Kast | [email protected] | 608-633-2404

About Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is an independent, private 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1965 that produces Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, a three-weekend festival that typically generates approximately $187 million in economic impact for the community each year. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. also maintains and improves Henry Maier Festival Park, located on 75 acres on the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, WI. In addition to Summerfest, Henry Maier Festival Park hosts a variety of ethnic and cultural festivals, concerts, walks, runs, and other special events, attracting nearly 1.3 million people. The mission of the organization is to promote an understanding of different ethnic cultures, the histories and traditions of various nationalities, harmony in the community, civic pride and provide a showcase for performing arts, activities and recreation for the public and employment opportunities for the youth of the community. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, Facebook.com/Summerfest, Twitter: @Summerfest or Instagram: @Summerfest.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. More than 60 years later, that dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milwaukee-world-festival-inc-and-generac-power-systems-announce-partnership-301169154.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.