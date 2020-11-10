  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Launch of Media Library on Corporate Website

November 10, 2020 | About: TSX:MFI +0.28%

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020

Library Offers Access to New Company B-roll, Photos, Fact Sheets and Logos

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) announced today the launch of a new media library within the media centre on the Maple Leaf Foods corporate website.

Maple Leaf Foods (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

The media library is an online resource with essential b-roll, photos, fact sheets and logos, available to be viewed or downloaded and located in one convenient place. News releases and speeches are archived and also available for download within the larger media centre.

To learn more about sustainability at Maple Leaf Foods, visit: mapleleaffoods.com/sustainability

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods brands, visit: mapleleaffoods.com/our-brands

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-announces-launch-of-media-library-on-corporate-website-301169432.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)