Rigel to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 10, 2020 | About: NAS:RIGL +0%

PR Newswire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments and is marketed in Europe under the name TAVLESSE® (fostamatinib).

Fostamatinib1 is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA); a NIH/NHLBI-Sponsored Phase 2 trial for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, in collaboration with Inova® Health System; and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia being conducted by Imperial College London. 

Rigel's other clinical programs include an ongoing Phase 1 study of R8351, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program, and an ongoing Phase 1 study of R5521, a proprietary molecule from its receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIP) inhibitor program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo. 

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

1The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

Contact: David Burke
Phone: 650.624.1232
Email: [email protected]

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-present-at-the-jefferies-virtual-london-healthcare-conference-301169278.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


