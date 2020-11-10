Compugen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and leader in predictive target discovery, announced today that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 8:40 AM ET

Event: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Presentation Time: 5:35 AM ET (10:35 AM GMT)

Event: Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:40 AM ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. Replays will also be available following each live event.

In addition, the Company will also be participating in the SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is in a Phase 1 clinical study. The Company's therapeutic pipeline also includes early stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. The Company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Elana Holzman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Compugen Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +972 (3) 765-8124

Investor Relations contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (646) 597-6989

Media contact:

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (646) 751-4361

