REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that two oral presentations will be presented at the American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting, taking place November 13-15, 2020 in a virtual format.

The first presentation will feature data from the RGX-314 Phase I/II subretinal trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Details are as follows:

Title: Update on the Subretinal RGX-314 Gene Therapy Phase 1/2a Study for the Treatment of Neovascular AMD

Presenter: Dante Pieramici, M.D., Director, California Retina Research Foundation and Partner, California Retina Consultants

Date/time: Available on-demand

Session title: RET07 – Gene- and Cell-Based Therapies

The second presentation will include data from preclinical studies of suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314. Details are as follows:

Title: Viral and Nonviral Suprachoroidal Ocular Gene Transfer

Presenter: Peter A Campochiaro, M.D., Director, Retinal Cell and Molecular Laboratory, Professor of Ophthalmology, The Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Date/time: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:36pm PST

Session title: RET07V – Gene- and Cell-Based Therapies

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

