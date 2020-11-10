  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting

November 10, 2020 | About: NAS:RGNX +0%

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that two oral presentations will be presented at the American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting, taking place November 13-15, 2020 in a virtual format.

The first presentation will feature data from the RGX-314 Phase I/II subretinal trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Details are as follows:

Title: Update on the Subretinal RGX-314 Gene Therapy Phase 1/2a Study for the Treatment of Neovascular AMD
Presenter: Dante Pieramici, M.D., Director, California Retina Research Foundation and Partner, California Retina Consultants
Date/time: Available on-demand
Session title: RET07 – Gene- and Cell-Based Therapies

The second presentation will include data from preclinical studies of suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314. Details are as follows:

Title: Viral and Nonviral Suprachoroidal Ocular Gene Transfer
Presenter: Peter A Campochiaro, M.D., Director, Retinal Cell and Molecular Laboratory, Professor of Ophthalmology, The Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Date/time: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:36pm PST
Session title: RET07V – Gene- and Cell-Based Therapies

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709
[email protected]

Investors:
Eleanor Barisser, 212-600-1902
[email protected]

Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-announces-presentations-at-the-american-academy-of-ophthalmology-2020-annual-meeting-301169240.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)