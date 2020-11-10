Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Recruitment Of The Mercado Group To Private Client Division

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the successful recruitment of the Mercado Group, a Miami-based practice led by financial advisors Luis Mercado and Chanttel George-Mercado. The duo, which manages approximately $128 million in client assets, have joined the firm's Private Client Division and will work out of its Miami branch office.

Collectively, Mr. Mercado and Ms. George-Mercado have nearly 50 years of financial services experience and specialize in delivering wealth management solutions to business owners, non-profits and high- and ultra-high-net worth clients throughout the United States and Latin America.

Guillermo Vega, Branch Manager (Miami) and Managing Director Investments, said, "I'm excited to welcome Luis and Chanttel to the Oppenheimer team. Both are passionate about client service, eager to grow their business and, importantly, committed to maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards. We are thrilled that they have decided to join our office in Miami, and I look forward to partnering with them going forward and enabling their continued success."

This announcement comes as Oppenheimer continues to expand its global reach by enabling advisors to serve clients within the United States, Latin America and abroad. The move compliments Oppenheimer's depth of global experience and expansion initiatives across the firm internationally.

Mr. Mercado said, "As Chanttel and I began to look for a new firm, we prioritized finding a partner that embraces the same spirit of entrepreneurship and independence that we have come to value but have not always enjoyed as we've built our business. In Oppenheimer, we have found a home with a firm that appreciates, understands and values us. It's an ideal fit, with the infrastructure, technology and culture that will allow us not only to seek opportunities to win new client relationships but to deliver a higher level of service to the ones that have been with us for years. We're excited to learn new skills and to hone our expertise with our new colleagues."

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President, Private Client Division, concluded, "Luis and Chanttel possess all the personal and professional qualities that have come to define our entire organization, including a belief in entrepreneurialism, a focus on service and a commitment to doing the right thing. As the leader of the Private Client Division, my job is to provide every financial advisor with the tools, support and platforms they need to reach their fullest potential, while at the same time giving them enough latitude to develop their own service models based on their unique understanding of what their clients want and need from them."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

