Caesars Entertainment Reconfirms Longstanding Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility Following 2020 Merger

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), the largest gaming and entertainment company in the United States, today published its 2019-2020 PEOPLE PLANET PLAY Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

PEOPLE PLANET PLAY is the framework underpinning Caesars Entertainment's CSR strategy, addressing the ways in which Caesars makes a positive contribution to people, the environment and communities through its business and responsible conduct.

In this report, Caesars confirms its purpose-driven approach and commitment to PEOPLE PLANET PLAY as a responsible corporate citizen. This is particularly relevant as the 2019-2020 period has been unparalleled for two main reasons: (1) the successful merger of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. that created Caesars Entertainment, Inc. with significantly expanded operations and new leadership, and (2) the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in property closures around the country for several months and a return to work with new protocols and restrictions.

The data included in this year's report is from 2019 and the first half of 2020, representative of Caesars properties pre-merger. The report also outlines how the newly formed company remains committed to CSR moving forward.

"This year has certainly presented opportunities and challenges as we respond to the pandemic throughout the U.S.," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Perhaps most importantly, we see this as an opportunity to work together in the newly formed Caesars Entertainment, bridging our community-driven efforts and strengthening them within a larger organization. Where we had set platforms and programs that impacted so many, we can build them up and make them stronger and more impactful than ever before."

The Report covers Caesars' key impacts and achievements in seven key areas, with highlights including:

In 2019, Caesars legacy properties had 45% women and 35% racial diversity in management roles. The combined company has affirmed its commitment to gender and racial equity in leadership and management. The Company also engaged with certified diverse vendors for 17.6% of operational and 10.8% of capital expenditures. Positive experiences for guests: The Company has significantly enhanced its offerings for guests through extensive renovations and expansion of digital services, including enhancements at Harveys Lake Tahoe and Harrah's Las Vegas as well as completed construction of CAESARS FORUM Conference Center.





In 2019, on a normalized basis per 1,000 sq. ft, Caesars used 2% less energy, 3% less water and generated 13% less total waste than the prior year. Governance: In 2020, following completion of the merger, Caesars Entertainment immediately created a new CSR Committee of the Board of Directors. The Committee will drive CSR strategy and oversee CSR and ESG progress, remaining true to the legacy of the past 20 years.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

