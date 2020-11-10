ESE Signs Global Distribution Deal with US-Based TV Channel

ESTV, an Esports Linear TV Chanel and leading media company, signs ESE for distribution, management and operation of European expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESE) (OTC- PINK: ENTEF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with ESTV (Esports TV), whereby ESTV will air and promote ESE content relating to its K1CK esports team brand.

The deal will expand ESE's content reach through ESTV's and its partners' global distribution channels, which include:

Roku® Channel and apps

Amazon Fire TV

Dish® Sling™ TV

VIZIO WatchFree

Samsung TV Plus

National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC)

Select TV

TikiLIVE

SimulTV

The distribution deal gives ESE direct exposure to the United States market. Operating through this agreement, ESE aims to expand its revenue opportunities through content creation that supports sales of ESE products and increases exposure of ESE's brand.

Since launching in 2019, ESTV has grown rapidly and is now available on various digital, over-the-top (OTT) video, mobile, over the air and basic cable video platforms. Programming includes gaming, news, shows and coverage, competitive gaming team analysis and player content, casual mainstream gaming news, live streaming event broadcasting and more.

Eric Yoon, Founder and CEO of ESTV, commented "We are excited to begin working with ESE and look forward to this opportunity for ESTV to further its business internationally. The synergy between ESE and ESTV is clear, and we believe this relationship will further develop. ESE is expected to execute above and beyond on their ability to guide us through a major addition to the ESTV brand. They are allowing us to tap into a new market and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with them in the future."

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented "The distribution agreement with ESTV is a major milestone in expanding our distribution on a global scale. The deal will allow us to collaborate with ESTV's partners and co-distributors, which include Roku, Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, Dish Sling TV and more, especially in the United States market. This directly supports our expansion plan and will further allow us to monetize our current assets and any new opportunities we add to our portfolio. One of our main growth drivers this year is direct sales of media rights. Our new deal with ESTV is just one example of how we can expand reach in this business line."

About ESTV

ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Dish® Sling TV, VIZIO, Select TV, TikiLIVE, Simul-TV platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD service. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America.

