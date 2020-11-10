  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Webcast

November 10, 2020

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on November 16, 2020 after the close of trading on that day, and will hold an earnings call at 4:30 pm EDT. The call is expected to consist of prepared remarks by Company CEO Dwight Egan.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

Analysts providing coverage for Co-Diagnostics will also be invited participate in a question and answer session. All other participants can register for access to the webcast here.

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics


