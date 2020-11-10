LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD ), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to share a groundbreaking peer reviewed study, Plume Effect of Fractional Radiofrequency Versus Laser Resurfacing: Considerations in the COVID Pandemic, published in Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, the official Journal of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery (ASLMS).

This landmark study, conducted by renowned physicians Drs. Erez Dayan, Spero Theodorou, Jay Burns, Bruce Katz, and Jeffrey Dover, investigates the potential risk of exposure to plume, the pathogenic tissue debris and biological matter that is generated during skin resurfacing procedures.

The study objective was to measure the quantity, size, and rate of plume particle emissions produced beyond the ambient environment baseline from two popular technologies, the Erbium: YAG Laser and the Morpheus8 Fractional Radiofrequency device. Measurements obtained from a commercial-grade particle analyzer indicated a significant difference in the quantity of plume and the particle size produced by each technology. The Erbium: YAG resurfacing laser was found to emit more than four times the particles versus the fractional RF device, which did not emit plume significantly above the ambient baseline.

Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode Chief Medical Officer and Plastic Surgeon commented, "Ensuring optimal safety during these unprecedented times demands heightened vigilance and a thorough assessment of all technologies used in elective procedures. The aerosolization of pathogenetic particulate material is a medical consideration that is critical to any product evaluation, and the findings of this clinical paper substantiate the safety profile of Morpheus8's unique multi-level subdermal energy deployment."

"Morpheus8's disruptive RF technology continues to redefine fractional remodeling by delivering unprecedented functionality and efficacy to physicians and their patients. This new study categorically affirms InMode as the premier fractional RF solution," said Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

