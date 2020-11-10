Secoo reached cooperation with Moutai to further penetrate the high-end consumer demand for Chinese liquor

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, 2020, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) and Kweichow Moutai reached cooperation whereby the 53 degrees Feitian Moutai, valued at RMB 1499 per bottle, will officially be launched on Secoo e-commerce platforms. The agreement will provide Moutai liquor access to over 36 million Secoo's high-end users, delivering the concept of a premium quality lifestyle.

The cooperation reached by the two parties will enhance Secoo's portfolio of liquor brands and also further satisfied Secoo's high-end members' strong demand for Kweichow Moutai. The alliance between Kweichow Moutai and Secoo will not only extend Moutai's traditional sales & marketing channels but provide a targeted premium sales channel to service the premium Moutai fans.

About Secoo Holding Limited



Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is one of Asia's largest online integrated premium products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platforms, consisting of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures, and brand cooperation, Secoo can ensure every product's authenticity and quality. For more information, please visit ir.secoo.com.

About Kweichow Moutai

China Kweichow Moutai Distillery Group Co., LTD, is a state-owned enterprise. Moutai Group headquarters located in Moutai town, Zunyi, Guizhou province, China. Moutai's top products have an established long history and have profoundly penetrated the Chinese culture, exemplary examples of Chinese white liquor, and classic representation of China's liquor. Moutai is fully bioorganic and the representative of Chinese green organic food and geography-based liquor.

