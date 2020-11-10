Alithya Takes Florida Municipal Power Agency Live with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), has successfully implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service for Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA).

FMPA is a wholesale power agency owned by 31 municipal electric utilities in Florida. FMPA's service projects have grown exponentially over the last few years as the Agency expanded its value-added services to its owner-customers. Using Microsoft Dynamics 365, implemented by Alithya, FMPA can effectively track projects in a central location, provide better documentation for cases, enhance efficiency of delivering service projects, and help its leadership team manage workload, resources and service delivery.

"Alithya's Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation provided the best overall value for our needs," said Mike McCleary, Project Manager for FMPA's CRM implementation. "It gives us the functionality we need and excellent integration to our other Microsoft applications. Alithya was an excellent implementation partner, providing a best-practices approach for a smooth implementation experience."

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 delivers positive business impacts, and it is great to see the FMPA team experiencing improved service to its members," said John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Practice, Alithya. "Alithya's mission is to assist clients like FMPA by being a trusted advisor who provides guidance for purchasing, implementing, and optimizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 for business performance improvements."

About Florida Municipal Power Agency

Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) is a wholesale power agency owned by municipal electric utilities in Florida. FMPA's mission is to provide low-cost, reliable and clean power, plus value-added services for FMPA's owner-customers that benefit their communities and customers. The 31 members of FMPA serve nearly 2.6 million Floridians and employ more than 3,700 people.

About Alithya and Its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company counts on 2,100 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

Alithya's Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities including Dynamics, Azure, Power Apps, business and advanced analytics, digital solutions and architecture. Focused on business outcomes, its combined companies have delivered Microsoft ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to hundreds of clients.

