Bausch Health Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:BHC +0% TSX:BHC +14.93%

PR Newswire

LAVAL, Quebec, Nov. 10, 2020

LAVAL, Quebec, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Wolfe Virtual Healthcare Conference on Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2020.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

[email protected]

[email protected]

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301168928.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.


