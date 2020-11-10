German Service Provider PVSC Selects Harmonic Cloud Platform for Primary Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Germany-based Primary Video Stream Contribution (PVSC) has selected Harmonic's fully managed cloud platform for its video distribution. Running on the public cloud, Harmonic's VOS®360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform enables PVSC to deliver live video content globally via the internet to achieve increased efficiency, improved agility and enhanced per-delivery-point content customization.

"We wanted a simpler, faster way to deliver live feeds to cable operators across Europe and the rest of the world," said Ralf Heublein of PVSC. "Harmonic's cloud-based VOS360 platform extends our reach and future-proofs our primary distribution workflow. At any time, we can instantly add more collection and delivery points, resulting in greater flexibility and functionality provided by the VOS360 platform."

Harmonic's VOS360 platform leverages CDNs to speed up the primary distribution of linear channels from affiliate broadcasters to PVSC's delivery partners, which include cable and telecom operators. With the VOS360 platform, PVSC can grant or revoke access, manage blackouts and customize live content from the cloud for each operator.

"Cloud-based delivery is a reliable and flexible alternative for primary distribution, connecting PVSC-affiliated broadcasters to cable and telecom operators anywhere in the world with an internet connection," said Ian Graham, senior vice president of global sales and video services at Harmonic. "Using our VOS360 platform, PVSC can now easily and quickly scale up to power additional feeds for primary distribution."

PVSC is a joint venture between Global Media Distribution Services and Polytel/Mediapool Content Services, and was specifically created to provide premium video contribution services to TV channels and network operators. For more information, visit www.pvscgroup.com.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

