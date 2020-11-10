  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
eMindful Offers New Mental Health Benefit to Aon

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:AON +0%

Leading Professional Services Firm Collaborates with eMindful to Mitigate Colleague Stress

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, the leading provider of live, evidence-based, applied mindfulness solutions, today announced that Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, now offers eMindful's emotional wellbeing tools and resources to colleagues in the U.S. Through eMindful, Aon colleagues can access mindfulness content to help them manage their stress and gain skills to address daily challenges.

(PRNewsfoto/eMindful)

"The mental health and emotional well-being of our colleagues is a top priority for us," said Kim Kivimaki, Director, Colleague Wellbeing, Aon. "Investing in mental health programs has always been important, and it's now more important than ever. We implemented this tool as part of our commitment to supporting our colleagues, so that they can be at their best for themselves, their families, their fellow colleagues and our clients during this unprecedented time."

eM Life offers immediate access to a personalized experience with live, expert-led mindfulness sessions and hundreds of hours of on-demand content that empower employees with skills and strategies that integrate into daily life and support behavioral change for high-cost chronic conditions.

Media Contact:
Zev Suissa
eMindful
772-569-4540
[email protected]

About eMindful
eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emindful-offers-new-mental-health-benefit-to-aon-301169497.html

SOURCE eMindful


