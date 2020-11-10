University of São Paulo in Brazil to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for Civil Engineering

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of São Paulo in Brazil has received a gift from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to establish a state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab for civil engineering, survey and construction. The lab will expand the university's leadership in training and research in 3D building design, Building Information Modeling (BIM), survey and georeferencing, scanning and the sustainable built environment.

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in the University of São Paulo's Polytechnic School of Engineering, including its Civil Construction Department (PCC) and Transportation Department (PTR), hands-on experience with a wide range of Trimble solutions. Applications of these solutions range from scanning buildings or construction sites, design of architectural building models, and digital construction cost estimating and scheduling to improve productivity and reduce costs. Partnering with Trimble allows the University of São Paulo to more fully integrate across its curricula the technological tools that are rapidly transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

"To realize our mission of driving transformation in the civil engineering and construction industry, Trimble is actively supporting leading universities worldwide by providing state-of-the art technology and solutions for training, classroom instruction and research," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "We are very excited to establish our first Trimble Technology Lab in South America, in collaboration with the University of São Paulo, a recognized academic leader in Brazil, to enhance the education of our next-generation designers, architects, contractors, engineers and project management professionals in Brazil."

"We are proud to be joining forces with Trimble to create the first dedicated Trimble Technology Laboratory in Brazil," said professor Edvaldo Simões da Fonseca Júnior of the University of São Paulo. "This generous gift means students and researchers across university will have access to technologies broadening our applications of surveying, 3D building modeling, performance analysis and digitally empowered delivery for the built environment in new and exciting ways. Our next-generation engineering, sustainable construction and surveying professionals at Sao Paulo will be able to experience and apply cutting-edge solutions to real-world built environment problems thanks to Trimble's pioneering support."

"The new Trimble Technology Lab at São Paulo will prepare the next generation of engineering and construction leaders to be bold and better in addressing the industry's 21st century challenges of harnessing technological innovation, increasing productivity and reducing rework and costs," said Carlos Alberto P. Nogueira, vice president and executive director of Trimble Brazil.

"The collaboration between the University of São Paulo and Trimble for deploying a Trimble Technology Lab at Escola Politécnica is very welcome because it will enable us to keep offering our students access to the most advanced devices and software platforms for BIM related activities—a key topic in our curriculum," said professor Eduardo Toledo.

"For the University of São Paulo, receiving a gift from Trimble provides not just a financial advantage to improve a lab or support research; it means many things to USP. First, it speaks to the trust invested in what we are doing; second; it is an endorsement of our activities; and third, the lab collaboration provides an ongoing dialogue with Trimble, which we believe will become even stronger as we continue to build our relationship with a construction technology leader," said University's dean Vahan Agopyan.

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading solutions such as a Trimble® robotic total station with FieldLink software, Trimble mechanical total stations, Trimble GNSS survey system, a Trimble 3D laser scanner and handheld scanners. Advanced software solutions include Trimble 4D Control monitoring software, RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center with UAS and geospatial data processing, Vico Office Suite, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect, Sefaira Architecture and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

About the University of São Paulo

The University of São Paulo's Polytechnic School of Engineering (Poli/USP) has over a century of history, graduating generations of engineers who stand out not only in their fields of expertise but also along the country's political sphere and in the administration of private and public entities. Founded in 1893, former Polytechnic School of Engineering of São Paulo was integrated to USP in 1934; nowadays it is a national benchmark and considered the most advanced Engineering school in Latin America. For more information, visit: www.poli.usp.br.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-sao-paulo-in-brazil-to-establish-trimble-technology-lab-for-civil-engineering-301169349.html

SOURCE Trimble