PringlesÂ® Turns Up The Heat With New Scorchin' Lineup Featuring Fan-Favorite Flavors

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the masters of flavor at Pringles® are introducing a full collection of spicy crisps dedicated to their heat-loving snack fans. The new Pringles Scorchin' lineup adds fiery heat to three Pringles originals – Cheddar, BBQ and Chili & Lime – bringing a spicy sensation to the flavors fans already know and love.

Each bite is designed to test snackers' limits, delivering bold flavor followed by a heat that builds over time. For an even bolder flavor experience, fans can add Scorchin' crisps on their favorite Pringles stack to create the perfect spicy combination.

Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar – Get ready to experience majestic cheddar cheese goodness on a whole new level. Pringles took that irresistible cheesy taste and added an extra peppery kick.

– Get ready to experience majestic cheddar cheese goodness on a whole new level. took that irresistible cheesy taste and added an extra peppery kick. Pringles Scorchin' BBQ – For those craving an outdoor cookout, Pringles perfectly balances smoky flavor with a hint of sweetness, wrapped up in a pop of heat from cayenne pepper.

– For those craving an outdoor cookout, perfectly balances smoky flavor with a hint of sweetness, wrapped up in a pop of heat from cayenne pepper. Pringles Scorchin' Chili & Lime – Love zesty flavors and spicy heat? Say hello to Scorchin' Chili & Lime! Each crisp features a tangy, citrus taste with a chili pepper bite.

"We've launched spicy flavors in the past, but Pringles Scorchin' is our first dedicated collection," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "As we created this collection, we knew spice was important, but we also wanted to preserve the insanely accurate flavors our fans have come to expect from our products. I'm proud to say, we have succeeded on both fronts to offer the perfect balance of bold flavor and spicy heat that builds over time."

The new Pringles Scorchin' flavors will sell for an MSRP of $1.99 for a 5.5oz can and will be available through a limited release in retailers nationwide beginning in December 2020 with a full release, including Grab & Go size, in 2021. For more information, follow @Pringles on Instagram, Twitter and check out Facebook.com/Pringles.

