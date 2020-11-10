Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Chairman and CEO Joseph Wm Foran Bought $100,350 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Wm Foran (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of MTDR on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $6.69 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,350.

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company, engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Matador Resources Co has a market cap of $972.082 million; its shares were traded at around $8.32 with and P/S ratio of 1.05. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Matador Resources Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 1,500 shares of MTDR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $6.71. The price of the stock has increased by 23.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, COO - Operations Billy E Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of MTDR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $6.59. The price of the stock has increased by 26.25% since.

Director Robert Gaines Baty bought 1,000 shares of MTDR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $6.94. The price of the stock has increased by 19.88% since.

Director Craig T Burkert bought 1,939 shares of MTDR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $7.15. The price of the stock has increased by 16.36% since.

Director William M Byerley bought 1,000 shares of MTDR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $7.52. The price of the stock has increased by 10.64% since.

