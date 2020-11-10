  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Chairman and CEO Joseph Wm Foran Bought $100,350 of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: MTDR +0%

Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Wm Foran (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of MTDR on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $6.69 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,350.

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company, engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Matador Resources Co has a market cap of $972.082 million; its shares were traded at around $8.32 with and P/S ratio of 1.05. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Matador Resources Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of MTDR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $6.69. The price of the stock has increased by 24.36% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 1,500 shares of MTDR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $6.71. The price of the stock has increased by 23.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO - Operations Billy E Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of MTDR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $6.59. The price of the stock has increased by 26.25% since.
  • Director Robert Gaines Baty bought 1,000 shares of MTDR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $6.94. The price of the stock has increased by 19.88% since.
  • Director Craig T Burkert bought 1,939 shares of MTDR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $7.15. The price of the stock has increased by 16.36% since.
  • Director William M Byerley bought 1,000 shares of MTDR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $7.52. The price of the stock has increased by 10.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MTDR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)