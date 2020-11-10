Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) President and CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni Sold $721,960 of Shares

President and CEO of Morphic Holding Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Praveen P. Tipirneni (insider trades) sold 26,969 shares of MORF on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $26.77 a share. The total sale was $721,960.

Morphic Holding Inc has a market cap of $852.517 million; its shares were traded at around $27.39 with and P/S ratio of 44.46. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Morphic Holding Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 26,969 shares of MORF stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $26.77. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

President and CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 33,031 shares of MORF stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $26.05. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Development Officer Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,685 shares of MORF stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $28.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.28% since.

SVP Finance and CAO Robert E Farrell Jr sold 4,060 shares of MORF stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $28.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

Chief Development Officer Alexey Lugovskoy sold 100 shares of MORF stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $28.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.94% since.

SVP Finance and CAO Robert E Farrell Jr sold 100 shares of MORF stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $28.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

Chief Development Officer Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,718 shares of MORF stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $26.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

