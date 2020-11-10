5 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Nov. 10, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair value with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Century Communities

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) was trading around $41.95 per share as of Nov. 10. The Peter Lynch fair value is $73.99, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 41% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 51.53%.

The American construction company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and an enterprise value of $2.28 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.80 which is higher than 72% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. The share price is currently 11.83% below its 52-week high and 364% above its 52-week low. The price-book ratio is 1.25.

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.37%.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) was trading around $25.71 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $66.97, which suggests it is undervalued with a 62% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has risen 30.61%.

The retailer of diamond jewelry has a market cap of $1.32 billion and an enterprise value of $3.74 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 1.44 and the share price is currently 18.23% below its 52-week high and 359% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.58% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

BrightSphere Investment

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) was trading around $16.23 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $19.71, which suggests it is undervalued with an 18% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 50.85%.

The diversified multi-boutique asset management company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and an enterprise value of $1.92 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.24, which is higher than 84% of companies in the asset management industry. The share price is currently 1.06% below its 52-week high and 349% above its 52-week low.

John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 24.97% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.83% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.40%.

Systemax

Systemax Inc. (SYX) was trading around $30.24 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $38.66, which suggests the company is undervalued with an 22% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 36.80%.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and an enterprise value of $1.17 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 19.51 that is lower than 57% of the companies in the industrial distribution industry. The price is currently 3.26% below its 52-week high and 116% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Simons' firm with 1.18% of outstanding shares, Royce with 0.48% and Grantham with 0.26%.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) was trading around $21.16 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $26.91, which suggests it is undervalued with a 21% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock price has climbed 111.29%.

The company, which operates in the homebuilding processing industry, has a market cap of $1.13 billion and an enterprise value of $1.31 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.36, which is higher than 57% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. The share price is currently 4.90% below its 52-week high and 273.85% above its 52-week low.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 47.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.67% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.63%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

