Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Citigroup Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Sells Heron Therapeutics Inc, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Merck Inc

Investment company Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Citigroup Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Saia Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Heron Therapeutics Inc, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Merck Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc . As of 2020Q3, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DGRO, C, IWF, PFE, IRTC, ISRG, IVV,

DGRO, C, IWF, PFE, IRTC, ISRG, IVV, Added Positions: SFIX, SAIA, CRM, ALNY, PODD, STZ, MSFT, NKE, COST, JPM, TMO, V, BABA, BRBR, ATVI, POOL, AMT,

SFIX, SAIA, CRM, ALNY, PODD, STZ, MSFT, NKE, COST, JPM, TMO, V, BABA, BRBR, ATVI, POOL, AMT, Reduced Positions: AMZN, MDY, NVDA, OKTA, IWB, TDOC, VB, IJH, PG, AAPL, IQV, TSLA, HD, GOOGL, RTX, DIA, IJT, SPY,

AMZN, MDY, NVDA, OKTA, IWB, TDOC, VB, IJH, PG, AAPL, IQV, TSLA, HD, GOOGL, RTX, DIA, IJT, SPY, Sold Out: HRTX, MRK,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,741 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,357 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 37,588 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Visa Inc (V) - 85,977 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,013 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 39,454 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,320 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $225.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $238.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $773.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,081 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Saia Inc by 239.96%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $140.27, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,704 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $380.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc still held 4,665 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.41%. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc still held 2,791 shares as of .

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.13%. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $207.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc still held 2,020 shares as of .