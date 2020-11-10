  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Citigroup Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Sells Heron Therapeutics Inc, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Merck Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: SFIX -1.6% SAIA -3.07% DGRO +0.2% C +0.1% IWF -2.28% PFE -1.38% IRTC -2.09% ISRG -3.9% MDY -0.07% VB -0.58% IJH -0.04% HRTX +0.23%

Investment company Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Citigroup Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Saia Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Heron Therapeutics Inc, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Merck Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc . As of 2020Q3, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenblum+silverman+sutton+s+f+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,741 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,357 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 37,588 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 85,977 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,013 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 39,454 shares as of .

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,320 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $225.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of .

New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $238.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $773.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,081 shares as of .

Added: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Saia Inc by 239.96%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $140.27, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $169.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,704 shares as of .

Sold Out: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Reduced: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $380.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc still held 4,665 shares as of .

Reduced: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.41%. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc still held 2,791 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.13%. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $207.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc still held 2,020 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC .

1. ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROSENBLUM SILVERMAN SUTTON S F INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

