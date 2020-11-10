  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) CEO & President Charles E Sykes Sold $3.1 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: SYKE -0.64%

CEO & President of Sykes Enterprises Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles E Sykes (insider trades) sold 80,000 shares of SYKE on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $39.05 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Sykes Enterprises Inc provides outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena to companies within the communications, financial services, technology/consumer and other industries. Sykes Enterprises Inc has a market cap of $1.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.36 with a P/E ratio of 29.82 and P/S ratio of 0.96. Sykes Enterprises Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sykes Enterprises Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Sykes Enterprises Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Charles E Sykes sold 80,000 shares of SYKE stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $39.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SYKE, click here

.

